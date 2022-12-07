Celtics And Suns Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Suns will be without Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and Duane Washington Jr.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul and Torrey Craig are both listed as questionable.

Paul has missed the last 14 games, so the fact that he is listed as questionable is a good sign that he could be returning soon.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Robert Williams III, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Malcolm Brogdon is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns come into the game as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record in their first 24 games.

They are outstanding at home with a 12-2 record in the 14 games they have hosted in Arizona.

Even though they have been playing without their All-Star point guard, they are still 7-3 in the last ten games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have been phenomenal with a 9-3 record in 12 games away from Massachusetts.

Since both teams come into the night at the top of their respective conferences, this will be an intriguing matchup.

The Suns lost in the NBA Finals in 2021, while the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals in 2022.