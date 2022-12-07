Celtics And Suns Updated Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have updated their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the best team in the Eastern Conference (Boston Celtics) and the best team in the Western Conference (Phoenix Suns) are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, their have been some updates to the injury reports.

Malcolm Brogdon, who was probable, has now been upgraded to available, while Al Horford has been downgraded to being ruled out.

They will also remain without Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III, Mfiondu Kabengele, and JD Davison.

As for the Suns, Torrey Craig has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is listed as questionable after missing the last 14 games, but Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported that he will likely play.

Haynes: "Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul - barring a setback - intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,@BleacherReport."

The Suns will remain without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

Getting Paul back in the lineup would be a massive boost for the Suns because he is arguably their most important player.

That being said, they are playing well without him (7-3 in their last ten games).

They are currently 16-8 in their first 24 games of the season.

The Celtics come into the game as the best team in the NBA, with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Celtics are 9-3, while the Suns are 12-2 at home.