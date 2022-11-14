Skip to main content

Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Massachusetts on Monday night.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

Tre Mann, Chet Holmgren, Darius Bazley, Eugene Omoruyi and Ousmane Dieng have been ruled out for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Brogdon is one of the best bench players in the league and is currently averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest (he has also missed the last two games), 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Thunder come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games and are coming off a win on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational, with averages of 31.1 points and 5.7 assists per contest.

He's also been outstanding on defense, with 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The Thunder had been expected to be among the worst teams in the league, but Gilgeous-Alexander has helped them remain competitive in the Western Conference. 

As for the Celtics, they are the hottest team in the NBA. 

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have a 10-3 record in their first 13 games. 

Currently, they are a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum is averaging 32.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. 

Last season, they made the NBA Finals, and this season they are expected to be a contender once again. 

USATSI_17595270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19422255_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Status For Hornets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19431543_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Photo Of Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19430459_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18102784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Status For Raptors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Thunder-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19327155_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension For Nets Remains Unclear

By Brett Siegel