Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Massachusetts on Monday night.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

Tre Mann, Chet Holmgren, Darius Bazley, Eugene Omoruyi and Ousmane Dieng have been ruled out for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Brogdon is one of the best bench players in the league and is currently averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest (he has also missed the last two games),

NBA's official injury report

The Thunder come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games and are coming off a win on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational, with averages of 31.1 points and 5.7 assists per contest.

He's also been outstanding on defense, with 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The Thunder had been expected to be among the worst teams in the league, but Gilgeous-Alexander has helped them remain competitive in the Western Conference.

As for the Celtics, they are the hottest team in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

Currently, they are a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Three-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum is averaging 32.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Last season, they made the NBA Finals, and this season they are expected to be a contender once again.