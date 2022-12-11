Celtics And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics will be without Al Horford, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Griffin on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday."

The Celtics are coming off an impressive 125-98 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Arizona.

They are the best team in the NBA with a 21-5 record and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Celtics have been unbelievable, with a 10-3 record in 13 games outside of Massachusetts.

As for the Warriors, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, they lost 124-123 to the Utah Jazz on the road in Salt Lake City.

Right now, the Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-13 record in 26 games.

At home, they have been hard to beat, with an 11-2 record in 13 games at the Chase Center.

The two teams last faced off in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, when the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.