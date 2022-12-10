Celtics And Warriors Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are facing off in San Francisco.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Al Horford, Mfiondu Kabengele, Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics are coming off an imposing blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

They won the game 125-98 and had a 27-point lead at the end of the first half.

Currently, the Celtics are the best team in the entire NBA, with a 21-5 record in their first 26 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, 8-2 in their last ten games and 10-3 in 13 games on the road.

As for the Warriors, they come into the night with a 13-13 record in their first 26 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 11-2 record in the 13 games that they have hosted at the Chase Center.

The two teams faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals, and this will be the first time they have played each other since Game 6 (when the Warriors won the series).

That was the fourth title the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons.