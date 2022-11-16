Celtics Injury Report Against Hawks

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

They had already ruled out Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, but two more players have been downgraded to out.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) - OUT Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) - OUT"

Brogdon and Smart are two of their best role players, which will make the task of beating Trae Young and the Hawks much harder.

The Hawks are 5-2 in the seven games that they have played at home this season.

That being said, the Celtics come into the game as the hottest team in the NBA.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (longest active streak in the NBA) and 11-3 in their first 14 games.

In the seven games that they have played on the road, they are 5-2.

Jayson Tatum has been brilliant and looks to be on his way to his fourth All-Star Game.

The former Duke star is averaging 31.9 points per contest on 49.1% shooting from the field.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the east.

Young is averaging 26.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest.

Dejounte Murray has also played well in his first 14 games with the Hawks.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.