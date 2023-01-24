Celtics Injury Report Against The Heat

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida for a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat.

The Celtics announced their injury report at 1 P.M. Eastern Time, and they will be without a lot of key players for the contest.

Via the Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Miami:

Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) - OUT

Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - OUT"

The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Orlando Magic 113-98 in Florida on Monday.

They come into the game as the best team in the NBA, with a 35-13 record in 48 games.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 9-1 (they were on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Magic).

On the road, they have gone 17-8 in the 25 games they have played away from Boston.

In December, the Celtics hosted the Heat and lost 120-116 in overtime.

Brown, who is ruled out for Tuesday’s game, had 37 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

As for the Heat, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-22 record in 48 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 15-9 in the 24 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

Four players on the Heat scored 20+ points in their overtime victory over the Celtics last month.