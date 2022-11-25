Celtics Injury Report Against The Kings
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Massachusetts.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Celtics on Thursday night: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Sacramento: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT"
Neither player (Gallinari and Williams) has played in a game so far this season, so the Celtics enter the night healthy against the Kings.
They are the best team in the NBA, with a 14-4 record in their first 18 games, and have a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Before losing to the Chicago Bulls earlier in the week, they had been on a nine-game winning streak.
At home, they have been exceptional, with a 7-1 record in the eight games they have played in Massachusetts.
Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, and they once again look like a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.
As for the Kings, they are also one of the hottest teams in the league.
After starting out 0-4, they have gone 10-3 in their last 13 games, and before losing to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week, they had been on a seven-game winning streak.
They are 10-7 in 17 games and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
On the road, they have a 4-4 record in eight games played away from Sacramento.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, but that looks like it could change in 2023.