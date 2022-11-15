Skip to main content

Celtics Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against Thunder

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Massachusetts, and for the game, they have finalized their injury report and announced their starting lineup.

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele.  

NBA's official injury report 

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Monday."

The Celtics enter the night as the hottest team in the league with a 10-3 record and a six-game winning streak. 

They are just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.   

In their last game they beat the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night in Michigan by a score of 117-108.  

Jaylen Brown was not available for that game, but All-Star Jayson Tatum erupted for 43 points, ten rebounds and three assists. 

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, and the way they have started this season shows that they are a legitimate contender once again.  

As for the Thunder, they come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games. 

They are coming off a win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon, scoring 145 points.  

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding to start the year, with averages of 31.1 points and 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. 

If he keeps playing like this, he could end up making his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game. 

USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
