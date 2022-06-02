Skip to main content

Celtics-Warriors: Current Injury Reports For Game 1

The Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are beginning their NBA Finals series on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.   

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors still have Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala listed as questionable, while the Celtics have Robert Williams III listed as questionable.  

The Warriors are about to play in their sixth Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done over that span.   

They have also won three titles in the last seven years, so they could win their fourth title in just eight seasons if they win the series.  

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been to the Conference Finals four times in the last six years, but this is the first time that they have made the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Hall of Famer Paul Pierce on the roster. 

