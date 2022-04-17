Chicago Bulls And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports For Game 1

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Sunday's Game 1 contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round series in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports, according to the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are the sixth seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball