Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.
The Chicago Bulls are in Washington, D.C., to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night, but they will be without one of their best players. 

They have announced their injury report for the game, and All-Star guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the second straight contest.

NBA's official injury report 

Kostas Antetokounmpo (G League), Lonzo Ball (left knee: surgery) and LaVine (left knee: injury management) have all been ruled out.  

The Bulls picked up a massive win on Wednesday evening in their first game of the season.  

Without LaVine, they were able to knock off the Miami Heat (on the road) by a score of 116-108.  

DeMar DeRozan erupted for 37 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the upset win. 

This is his second season with the franchise, and last year he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game and started in the All-Star Game. 

He appeared to have great chemistry with LaVine, so the duo makes up one of the best in the entire NBA. 

The Bulls have a fantastic roster, but their main concern will be health. 

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, but they lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. 

As for the Wizards, they have a big three that features Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. 

The intriguing mix of talent has the potential to compete for a playoff spot this season. 

Last year, they missed the NBA Playoffs finishing as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

