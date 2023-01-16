Lonzo Ball Gives Update On His Knee Injury

Lonzo Ball has not played for the Chicago Bulls since January 14, 2022.

Originally leaving that Jan. 14 game last season against the Golden State Warriors with left knee soreness, Ball then missed the team’s next few games before the team announced he would require arthroscopic knee surgery with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Now over a full year later, Ball has still yet to return from a bone bruise and meniscus injury in his left knee and there is a lot of concern within the Chicago Bulls organization that Ball may not be ready to return at all this season.

Still dealing with pain and not having full function of his leg have been the two main concerns pertaining to Lonzo Ball’s knee and on Tuesday, he spoke with reporters and gave an update on where he is at in his recovery process.

“I mean, naturally, yeah, everything is on a time schedule,” Ball said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “But I’m trying to stay positive, keep my hopes up. I would love to play. I would never count that out. It’s a long year, I feel like we’re hitting our stride right now. So hopefully I can keep getting better, the team will keep getting better and we can meet up.”

This season, Ball has been active and has been working hard to try and get his body right, but the fact that he is still dealing with some discomfort following his initial surgery and corrective surgery is definitely a concern.

Recently, Ball posted a video of him working out in the gym, as well as running on a treadmill.

The Bulls, who currently find themselves 20-24 on the season, could desperately use Lonzo Ball right now, but nobody knows if he will return to the floor and be the same player he once was.

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the former second overall pick right now, but the most important thing is that he is still trying to work his way back and there are some positive signs to see in his rehabilitation process.

“I can’t focus on the negative right now,” Ball said. “I mean it’s the longest I’ve ever been out. I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, so for me it’s a lot, especially just watching the guys every night and watching them go on planes and come back and stuff. And I’m always just watching practice, I feel like. I’ve just got to stay positive and do what I can to get on the court.”

The Bulls have given no updates on Ball’s status and when he could possibility return, that is if he is even able to return this season.

