Massive News About Lonzo Ball
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will likely miss the remainder of the season.
The report from Charania can be seen in the tweet below.
Charania's tweet said: "Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee."
Ball is in his first season with the franchise, and had been having a stellar season averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting over 42% from the three-point range.
The Bulls are 45-33, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
