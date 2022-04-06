Skip to main content
Massive News About Lonzo Ball

Massive News About Lonzo Ball

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will likely miss the remainder of the season.   

The report from Charania can be seen in the tweet below.  

Charania's tweet said: "Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee." 

Ball is in his first season with the franchise, and had been having a stellar season averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting over 42% from the three-point range. 

The Bulls are 45-33, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive News About Lonzo Ball

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Grizzles-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_16152472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Bulls Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17565927_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17645787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Latest Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17988037_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago