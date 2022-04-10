Chris Paul's Status For Kings-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Arizona on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their star point guard Chris Paul.

The All-Star has been ruled out for the night, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 64-17 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

