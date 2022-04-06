Chris Paul's Status For Suns-Clippers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Wednesday evening, but they will be without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul.
The NBA legend has been ruled out for the contest due to injury management, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 63-16 record in 79 games, and have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
