Chris Paul's Injury Status For Bulls-Suns Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Arizona.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as All-Star Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out for Wednesday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed the last ten games, so this will be his 11th straight game out of the lineup.

He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He is arguably their most important player, but the Suns have played well as of late.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Coming into the night, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 14-6 record in their first 20 games.

At home, they have been sensational, with an 11-1 record in the 12 games they have hosted in Arizona.

In 2021, the Suns made the NBA Finals, and in 2022 they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

As for the Bulls, they are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in ten games on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

With DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, they have one of the more talented rosters in the east (last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017).

Therefore, the slow start to the season has been a surprise.