Chris Paul's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

For the game, Chris Paul is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) probable Sunday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed each of the last seven games, so the fact he is listed as probable is an excellent sign that he could return to the starting lineup.

On the season, he is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games.

In addition, Paul is shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

He is in his third season with the Suns and has helped them be among the elite teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

However, they have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the month (in large part due to injuries).

The Suns come into the matchup tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 23-24 record in 47 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

However, the Suns have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, they are an impressive 16-7 in the 23 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west with a 31-14 record in 45 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and 11-11 in the 22 games they have played on the road.