Chris Paul's Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday night, but for the game, they will remain without their All-Star point guard.

Chris Paul has been out for the last six games with a heel injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed out for Tuesday."

Paul is arguably the team's most important player, and they have gone 3-3 in the last six games they have played without him.

He is currently averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

The Suns beat the New York Knicks 116-95 in Arizona in their last game.

They are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been sensational, with an 8-1 record in nine games played in Arizona.

Over the last two seasons, the Suns have been one of the premier teams in the league.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best regular season record in the league in 2022.

The Lakers come into the game with a 5-10 record (they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference) but are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

However, the three teams they have played over that stretch are under .500, so the Suns will be a good test.

On the road, they are 0-5, so they are still looking for their first victory away from Los Angeles.