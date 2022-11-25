Chris Paul's Injury Status For Pistons-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday night in Arizona.

However, they will remain without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who has been ruled out for the eighth straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed out for Friday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

He isn't putting up the massive numbers he had during his prime, but he is still arguably their most important player.

Over the last two seasons, he has helped the Suns turn into a true contender.

Before acquiring Paul in the summer of 2020, they had missed the NBA Playoffs for ten straight seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals and this past season; they had the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

Right now, the Suns are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have an 11-6 record in their first 17 games.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have hosted in Arizona.

Over the last seven games (without Paul), they have gone 4-3.

As for the Pistons, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA but are coming off two impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz (both on the road).

They are 5-15 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.