Skip to main content

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Knicks-Suns Game

Chris Paul has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the New York Knicks in Arizona, but for the game they will remain without their All-Star point guard.

Chris Paul, who has missed the last five games with a heel injury, has been ruled out for the afternoon.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out for Sunday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games. 

He is arguably the most important player on their team, and in the five games without him they have gone just 2-3 (they also los 100-88 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the game he got injured in).  

That being said, they are still 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

They are also a very impressive 7-1 in the eight games they have played at home. 

This is Paul's third season with the Suns, and over the last two seasons he has helped them become one of the best teams in the league. 

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and had the best record in the NBA during the regular season last season. 

As for the Knicks, they come into the game winners of two of their last three games, but are coming off a loss on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. 

They are 8-8 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18112474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Rockets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19431543_168388303_lowres (1)
News

You Won't Believe What This Fan Asked Kevin Durant To Do

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19395454_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12791051_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12376548_168388303_lowres (3)
Injuries

Lakers Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18034074_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward

By Ben Stinar