Chris Paul's Injury Status For Knicks-Suns Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the New York Knicks in Arizona, but for the game they will remain without their All-Star point guard.

Chris Paul, who has missed the last five games with a heel injury, has been ruled out for the afternoon.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out for Sunday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He is arguably the most important player on their team, and in the five games without him they have gone just 2-3 (they also los 100-88 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the game he got injured in).

That being said, they are still 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are also a very impressive 7-1 in the eight games they have played at home.

This is Paul's third season with the Suns, and over the last two seasons he has helped them become one of the best teams in the league.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and had the best record in the NBA during the regular season last season.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game winners of two of their last three games, but are coming off a loss on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

They are 8-8 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.