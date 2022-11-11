Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic, but for the game they could be without their All-Star point guard.

Chris Paul is listed due to as questionable due to a heel injury.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Friday."

Paul left Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers early with the injury, and did not play in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest to start the 2022-23 season.

However, he has gotten off to a slow start shooting the basketball (36.8% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range).

The Suns come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA (and are coming off beating the Timberwolves without Paul by a score of 116-107).

They are tied for the third seed in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games.

At home, they are 6-1, but on the road, they are 2-2.

That being said, the Magic are one of the worst teams in the league, with a 3-9 record in their first 12 games.

In their last game (on Wednesday evening), the Magic pulled off an upset over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Franz Wagner led the team in scoring with 22 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. had a solid night with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Doncic finished his night with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.