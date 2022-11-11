Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game

Skip to main content
Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game

Chris Paul has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic in Florida.    

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard for the night.    

Chris Paul has been ruled out for the second straight game due to a heel injury.  

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out Friday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 assists per contest to start the season. 

He is struggling to shoot the ball (36.8% from the field), but the Suns have still been one of the best teams in the league. 

Currently, they are 8-3 in their first 11 games, and coming off a win (without Paul) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday evening. 

