Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Mavs Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks.

For the game, they will remain without their All-Star point guard, as Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed out Monday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed the last 13 games, so this will be his 14th straight game out of the lineup.

Paul has averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

Even though he is arguably their most important player, the Suns have played well as of late.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and coming off a 133-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

Currently, the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games.

Their biggest struggle has been on the road (4-5 in nine games), but they are 12-2 in 14 at home.

As for the Mavs, they have also been excellent at home, with a 9-3 record in 12 games played in Dallas.

They come into the night with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6 and are coming off a 121-100 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Last season, the Mavs beat the Suns in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in seven games).