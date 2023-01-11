Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

However, they will remain without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) ruled out Wednesday."

The future Hall of Famer has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

Paul has played in 26 games and has averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is in his third season with the franchise and has helped them become one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

On Tuesday evening, the Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 125-113 in San Francisco, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

However, they are still 2-8 in their last ten games.

The Suns are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.

They are 14-7 at home but an abysmal 7-14 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Arizona.

Last month, the Nuggets beat the Suns 128-125 (in Colorado) in overtime.

Paul had 17 points, four rebounds and 16 assists in 41 minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come into the matchup with a 27-13 record in 40 games, which has them tied for the first seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 17-3 in 20 games at home.