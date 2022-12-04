Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Chris Paul has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) listed out for Sunday."

The All-Star point guard has missed the last 12 games, so this will be his 13th straight game out of the lineup.

On the season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

Even though he is arguably their most important player, the Suns have still played well as of late.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and are currently the first seed in the Western Conference.

Through the first 22 games, they have gone 15-7 and have a one-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

At home, they have been brilliant (12-2 in 14 games), but on the road, they have struggled (3-5 in eight games).

Last season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs but had the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

As for the Spurs, they are the coldest team in the NBA.

They started out the season 5-2 but have gone 1-15 over their last 16 games.

Right now, the Spurs are the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 6-17 record in 23 games.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and 3-9 in 12 games at home.