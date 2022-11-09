Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center, but one of their best players is on the injury report for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists per contest to begin the season.

He left Monday night's game early with the injury.

The Suns lost the game by a score of 100-88 to the Philadelphia 76ers, but they are still one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season.

They are currently 7-3 in their first ten games and tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home in Arizona, they have been sensational, with a 6-1 record in seven games.

However, on the road, they are just 1-2 in three games.

After winning five games in a row, they have now lost two out of their last three games.

Devin Booker has had an excellent start to the season with averages of 27.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

In each of the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the best in the league.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they had the best record during the regular season in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season.

The two teams played in Arizona on Nov. 1 and the Suns won by a score of 116-107.