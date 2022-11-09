Skip to main content
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Chris Paul is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center, but one of their best players is on the injury report for the contest. 

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday."

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists per contest to begin the season.

He left Monday night's game early with the injury.

The Suns lost the game by a score of 100-88 to the Philadelphia 76ers, but they are still one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season.

They are currently 7-3 in their first ten games and tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home in Arizona, they have been sensational, with a 6-1 record in seven games.

However, on the road, they are just 1-2 in three games.

After winning five games in a row, they have now lost two out of their last three games.

Devin Booker has had an excellent start to the season with averages of 27.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

In each of the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the best in the league.

After making the NBA Finals in 2021, they had the best record during the regular season in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season.

The two teams played in Arizona on Nov. 1 and the Suns won by a score of 116-107. 

USATSI_16233715_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13800657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19182517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19383109_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18033827_168388303_lowres (3)
News

How to Watch Knicks-Nets Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19186633_168388303_lowres (1)
News

What's Next For Brooklyn Nets Following Steve Nash's Departure?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19224419_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Is Tyrese Maxey The Key For Philadelphia 76ers? - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19303881_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings - November Edition

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19273270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns’ Cameron Johnson Undergoes Knee Surgery

By Brett Siegel