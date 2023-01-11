Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

Chris Paul is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

However, they will remain without starting point guard Chris Paul, who has been ruled out with a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (hip) listed out for Tuesday."

The future Hall of Famer also missed Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, so this will be his second straight contest out of the lineup.

Paul has played in 26 games and has averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

While the Suns are 20-21 in 41 games and tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they are also one of the coldest teams in the NBA.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 1-9 and are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

In addition to Paul, the team will also be playing without Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton (which means their three best players will be out of the lineup).

On the road, the Suns are 6-14 in the 20 games they have played away from Arizona.

In November, they beat the Warriors (at home) 130-119, but Paul did not play in the game.

Currently, the Warriors are 20-20 in 40 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the west.

They are 17-4 in 21 games hosted at the Chase Center.