Chris Paul's Intriguing Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

Chris Paul is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Boston Celtics in Arizona.

Chris Paul has missed the last 14 games, but he is listed as questionable for Wednesday evening.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday."

The All-Star point guard is arguably the most important player on the Suns, but they have played well without him.

Currently, they are 7-3 in their last ten games and still remain the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-8 in their first 24 games and an outstanding 12-2 in the 14 games they have played at home in Arizona.

Paul is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in ten games.

He is in his third season with the franchise, and over the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the best in the NBA.

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league during the regular season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs).

The fact that he is listed as questionable is a good sign that his return is near.

Going up against the Celtics will not be an easy matchup.

They are the best team in the NBA, with a 20-5 record in their first 25 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2, and they are an incredible 9-3 in the 12 games they have played on the road outside of Massachusetts.