Chris Paul's Status For Suns-Jazz Game
Chris Paul is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and for the game Paul is not on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard missed the team's last game against the Clippers, but will be back in the lineup against the Jazz.
The status of Paul can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA
The Suns come into the game with a 63-17 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.