Chris Paul's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Chris Paul is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and for the game Paul is not on the injury report. 

The All-Star point guard missed the team's last game against the Clippers, but will be back in the lineup against the Jazz. 

The Suns come into the game with a 63-17 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.

