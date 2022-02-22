Big Chris Paul Injury Update
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss the next 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury.
The Phoenix Suns have dominated the NBA over the last two seasons as last year they made the NBA Finals, and this year they have the best record in the entire NBA (48-10).
However, they will have to play without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the foreseeable future.
The Suns announced that Paul will be out for the next 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury (see tweet below from Chris Haynes of Yahoo!).
Tweet from Haynes said: "Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks."
Paul is currently averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.
The 36-year-old is still one of the best guards in the league, and was just in his 12th NBA All-Star Game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.