Chris Paul's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are facing off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday evening, but for the contest, they will be without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

The future Hall of Famer got injured in their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not return.

He was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday but has now been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) ruled out Wednesday."

His averages on the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest, and this will be the first game of the season that he has missed.

Even at 37, he is still one of the top guards in the NBA and has helped the Suns become one of the premier teams in the league over the last few seasons.

He was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020 and the following season helped lead them to the NBA Finals.

Last season, they had the best record in the league, and this season they are currently 7-3 and tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker has been phenomenal, averaging 27.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

The pairing of Paul and Booker is one of the best backcourts in the league.

As for the Timberwolves, they enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games.

They have lost four of their last five games, so they will be motivated to get back into the win column.