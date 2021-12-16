Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Christian Wood's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game
    Christian Wood has been listed as questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
    The Houston Rockets are hosting the New York Knicks in Texas on Thursday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

    Christian Wood is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tommy Beer. 

    The Rockets come into the game with a 9-19 record, but are 7-3 in their last ten games of the season, and were recently on a seven-game winning streak after starting their season 1-16. 

    As for the Knicks, they have been the other way around. 

    They began their season with a 5-1 record, but are now 12-16 on the season and are a lousy 2-8 in their last ten games of the season. 

    The Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last season, but the Knicks made the playoffs last season. 

