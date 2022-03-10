Christian Wood's Status For Rockets-Lakers Game
Christian Wood has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Christian Wood has been ruled out due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Rockets come into the night as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and 9-21 the 30 games that they have played at home this year.
The franchise entered a rebuilding mode when they traded 2018 MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.