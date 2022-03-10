Christian Wood's Status For Rockets-Lakers Game

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Christian Wood has been ruled out due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Rockets come into the night as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and 9-21 the 30 games that they have played at home this year.

The franchise entered a rebuilding mode when they traded 2018 MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

