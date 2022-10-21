Skip to main content
Cleveland Cavaliers Update Darius Garland's Injury Status

On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave an injury update on Darius Garland.
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost their first regular season game by a score of 108-105.

During the game, Darius Garland injured his eye and did not return to the game.

He is one of the best young point guards in the NBA, so his availability is a big deal for the Cavs.

On Thursday, the Cavs gave an update on his status.

Cavs: "Cavaliers guard Darius Garland sustained a left eye injury in the Cavaliers season opener at Toronto on Wednesday night. The location of the injury required further evaluation and Garland missed the remainder of the game versus the Raptors. Additional examination at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required. Garland will be evaluated over the next couple of days and his status will be updated as appropriate."  

Garland not needing surgery is good news, so hopefully he will be back soon. 

The Cavs acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, so his addition to the roster makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game, and he has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five seasons in the NBA. 

As for Garland, he is coming off a season where he made his first All-Star Game and averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. 

The Cavs also had a 44-38 record, which was their best since the 2018 season when they had LeBron James.

They have mostly the same roster as last year, so the addition of Mitchell is enormous.

