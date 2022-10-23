Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Sunday night in Ohio.  

For the game, they have announced their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

They will be without Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Mamadi Diakite

NBA's official injury report 

Garland is coming off a fantastic season where he made the All-Star Game, and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest.  

Unfortunately, in their first game of the new season, he injured his eye and did not return.    

He also was ruled out of their game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. 

Over the offseason, the Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, so they are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. 

They are currently 1-1 after losing to the Toronto Raptors (on the road) and beating the Bulls (at home).

Meanwhile, the Wizards come into the game with a 2-0 record. 

They defeated the Indiana Pacers (on the road) in their first game, and then beat the Bulls on Friday night (at home) in their second game. 

Last season, both the Wizards and Cavs missed the NBA Playoffs. 

The Wizards were the 12th seed, while the Cavs were the eighth seed. 

However, the Cavs lost to both the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, so they were eliminated. 

Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma make up an intriguing big three, so there is definitely a case to be made that they could compete for a playoff spot.

