Skip to main content

Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Heat Game

Clint Capela has been ruled out for Game 1 on Saturday between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday, for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

However, the Hawks will be without one of their most important players in Clint Capela.  

The star center has been ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the top seed in the east. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16008950_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17934359_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry Makes His Return After Month Long Absence

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18042194_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Said After The Timberwolves Beat The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Injury Report

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Steph Curry's Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18099249_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago