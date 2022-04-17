Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Heat Game
Clint Capela has been ruled out for Game 1 on Saturday between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday, for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
However, the Hawks will be without one of their most important players in Clint Capela.
The star center has been ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the top seed in the east.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.