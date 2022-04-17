Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Heat Game

Clint Capela has been ruled out for Game 1 on Saturday between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday, for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

However, the Hawks will be without one of their most important players in Clint Capela.

The star center has been ruled out due to a knee injury he sustained on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the top seed in the east.

