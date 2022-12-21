Clint Capela's Injury Status For Bulls-Hawks Game

Clint Capela is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the Hawks will be without their starting center, as Clint Capela has been ruled out due to a calf strain (this will be his third straight game out of the lineup).

In 26 games this season, Capela is averaging 12.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

He is also shooting 63.3% from the field.

The Hawks enter the matchup with the Bulls as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-15 record in 31 games.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 10-5 in 15 games at home.

In their last game, the Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 126-125 at home on Monday night.

The Hawks and Bulls recently played in Atlanta (December 11), and the game was a thriller.

With 0.5 seconds left, DeMar DeRozan made three free throws to give the Bulls a 122-121 lead.

However, the Hawks won 123-122 on a buzzer-beater from rookie A.J. Griffin.

The Bulls will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Miami Heat 113-103 in Florida on Tuesday night.

They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-18 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and on the road, they are 5-11 in 16 games away from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Last season, both the Bulls and Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.