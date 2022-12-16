Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Hornets Game

Clint Capela is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

However, they will be without starting center Clint Capela, who has been ruled out due to a calf strain.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte:

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Out

John Collins (left ankle sprain): Out

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain): Out"

They also continue to play without starters, John Collins and Dejounte Murray.

Capela is averaging 12.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 26 games.

He is the team's best rebounder and arguably the best defender on the roster.

In the last 11 games, the Hawks have played without Capela (dating back to last season); they have gone just 3-8.

Right now, the Hawks come into the night with a 14-15 record in 29 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 5-10 in the 15 games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Going up against the Hornets could be a good chance for them to get back in the win column.

The Hornets are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-21 record in 28 games.

They have the fewest wins out of all 30 teams in the NBA.

Currently, the Hornets are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and have gone 4-10 in the 14 games they have hosted in North Carolina.