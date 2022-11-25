Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets, but for the game they could be without one of their most important players.

Clint Capela has been downgraded to questionable for the night.

Via The Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Clint Capela (dental pain): Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Capela is averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in just 27.3 minutes of playing time per contest.

He has played 18 games, so he has yet to miss a game this season.

The Hawks enter the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-7 record.

They are coming off a 115-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, which snapped a seven-game winning streak for Sacramento.

All-Star point guard Trae Young had 35 points and seven assists in the win.

On the road, the Hawks are 4-4 in the eight games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Before Capela was traded to the Hawks (in the middle of the 2019-20 season), he had spent the first six and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Rockets.

He was part of several contending teams (with James Harden and Chris Paul) and played in 61 NBA Playoff games with the franchise.

As for the current Rockets, they enter the night as the worst team in the NBA, with a 3-14 record in their first 17 games.

At home, they have a 1-5 record in six games.