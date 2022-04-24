Clint Capela's Injury Status For Game 4

Clint Capela is listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Star center Clint Capela got hurt in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers more than a week ago, and has yet to return to the court since.

However, he is listed as questionable (as of 1:30 Eastern Time) and is a game-time decision for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after they won the first two games by double-digits in Miami, but lost in Game 3 by one-point on Friday evening in Atlanta.

Capela is one of the most important players for the Hawks, because he is the team's defensive anchor and rebounding machine.

His presence makes a massive difference for the Hawks on both ends of the floor.

As for the Heat, they finished the season as the top seed in the east, while the Hawks wee the ninth seed.

They won their way through the play-in tournament against the Charlotte Hornets and Cavs.

Last season, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat were swept in the first-round.

Both teams lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who went on to win the NBA Championship.

