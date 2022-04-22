Clint Capela's Injury Status For Game 3

Clint Capela remains ruled out for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Hawks will remain without their star center Clint Capela.

NBA's official injury report

Capela hurt his knee in the play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (which the Hawks won) and has not played in a game since.

His absence is a huge blow to a Hawks team that relies on him to be their rim protector and lead rebounder.

He came over from the Houston Rockets in a trade during the 2019-20 season, and has been one of their most important players.

The Heat come into the night with a 2-0 lead in the series, and a win on Friday evening would make the Hawks winning the series nearly impossible.

The first game in Miami was a blowout, while the second one was close, but Jimmy Butler exploded for 45 points, which was the difference maker.

The Hawks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, while the Heat got swept in the first-round.

Both teams lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is in his third year with the Heat, and every season that he has been there they have made the postseason.

Related stories on NBA basketball