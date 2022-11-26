Clint Capela's Updated Injury Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

The Atlanta Hawks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Friday night, but they will be without one of their most important players for the game.

Starting center, Clint Capela, has been ruled out due to dental pain.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Houston: Clint Capela (dental pain): Out Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Capela is averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest in 18 games (this will be the first game of the season he has missed).

He got traded to the Hawks in the middle of the 2019-20 season (after spending six and a half seasons playing for the Rockets).

However, he did not make his debut for the Hawks until the following season, so this is his third season playing for the franchise.

In each of the last two seasons, he has helped them make the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks come into Friday as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-7 record in their first 18 games.

On the road, they have a 4-4 record in eight games played outside of Atlanta.

As for the Rockets, they have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They are 3-14 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (the worst record in the entire NBA).

At home, they are 1-5 in the six games they have hosted in Houston.