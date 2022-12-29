Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Clippers have ruled out Jason Preston, Moussa Diabate and Brandon Boston Jr.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

NBA's official injury report

The Clippers come into the night with a 21-15 record in 36 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Clippers are 10-8 in 18 games, and they are coming off a 124-113 win over the Toronto Raptors in Canada (on Tuesday night).

As for the Celtics, they enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 25-10 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, but they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Celtics are 14-5 in the 19 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

In their most recent game, they blew out the Houston Rockets 126-102 (at home).

The Celtics and Clippers faced off earlier this month (in Los Angeles), and the Clippers won 113-93.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes of playing time for the Clippers.

Jayson Tatum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes of playing time for the Celtics.