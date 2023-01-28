Clippers And Hawks Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Clippers have ruled out Robert Covington and John Wall, while Marcus Morris is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Trent Forrest, Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin.

NBA's official injury report

The Clippers come into the matchup as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-24 record in 51 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Clippers have been solid, with a 13-13 record in 26 games.

As for the Hawks, they enter the evening as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and coming off a 137-132 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road on Wednesday night).

At home, the Hawks have played well, going 13-10 in the 23 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.

Earlier this month, the two teams faced off in Los Angeles, California, and the Hawks won 112-108.

Trae Young led the way with 30 points and eight assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and seven rebounds in 38 minutes of playing time for the Clippers.

Both teams are very talented and have the potential to make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.