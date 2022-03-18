Donovan Mitchell's Status For Clippers-Jazz Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.
All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out due to a calf injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 game that they have played in so far this season.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 25-11 in 36 games at home.
They had the best record in the NBA last year, but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Clippers.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.