Clippers And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Clippers have ruled out John Wall, Jason Preston, Luke Kennard, Moses Brown and Brandon Boston Jr.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Mann, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Brown Jr., James, Bryant on Tuesday."

The Clippers and Lakers have faced off two times already this season, and the Clippers have won both times.

In fact, the Clippers have won seven straight games over the Lakers dating back to the 2020-21 season.

They last played in November, and the Clippers won 114-101 (they also hosted the game).

Paul George had 29 points, while James had 30.

Right now, the Clippers are 25-24 in 49 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 22-25 in 47 games, which has them tied for the 12th seed in the west.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.