Clippers And Lakers Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Clippers have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown, Luke Kennard, Jason Preston and John Wall.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

He is in the middle of an unbelievable season, and currently has averages of 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest (while shooting 50.8% from the field).

NBA's official injury report

The Clippers come into the night with a 25-24 record in 49 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Lakers, they are tied with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Clippers and Lakers last faced off in November, and the Clippers won 114-101 (they hosted the game).

Paul George led the way with 29 points, and six players on the Clippers scored in double-digits.

James had a game-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of playing time.

Last season, both teams missed the NBA Playoffs.