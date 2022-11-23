Clippers And Warriors Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing off with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at the Chase Center on Wednesday night.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, and he is their only player on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Luka Kennard and Moussa Diabate.

NBA's official injury report

The Clippers will be playing without their two best players (Paul George and Kawhi Leonard), which will make it tough to beat the Warriors on the road.

Coming into the night, the Clippers have an 11-7 record in their first 18 games and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have a 7-3 record in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 5-3 record in eight games.

As for the Warriors, they are 8-10 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 45-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (on Monday in Louisiana), but they were without most of their key players for the game.

In their last ten games, they have a 5-5 record.

On the road, they are 1-9 in ten games, while they are 7-1 in eight games at home in San Francisco.

Even with the slow start, the Warriors are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.