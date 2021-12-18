Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Cole Anthony And Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game
    Cole Anthony And Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.
    Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

    The Orlando Magic are in New York City to play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening, but they will be without two of their best players for the game. 

    Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have both been ruled out.  

    Anthony is out due to an ankle injury, while Carter Jr. is out due to a leg injury. 

    The Magic come into the game with a 5-25 record in their first 30 games of the season, and are clearly in a major rebuilding mode. 

